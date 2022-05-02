Houston solar car team prepares for race in Texas

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - After a few years off, the solar car team out of Houston is headed to Texas.
The "Sundancer" solar car has an all-new team and an all-new teacher.
They won their last race in California in 2018.
Now, in 2022, the Solar Car Challenge is headed to the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, in July, and students are saying they hope to get back to their winning ways.
"Me and the rest of the team are very, very excited to be racing this summer and we can't wait to hopefully bring home the trophy this year," said Matthew Mixon, a senior at Houston High School.
The Sundancer has won the Challenge 16 times including the World Challenge in Australia in 2015.