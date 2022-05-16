Houston seniors unearthed memories on Monday

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Classmates gathered in Houston on Monday, May 16 to take a trip down memory lane.
Former fifth graders at Houston Upper Elementary School, now graduating seniors, came together to unearth a time capsule they stored away in 2015.
The students were part of a gifted class at the elementary school.
Inside the capsule, the students discovered old pictures and letters to old friends.
Student Katie Hill said it also reminded them of old traditions and phrases.
The seniors had to get up early to take part in the event but said it was worth it.
