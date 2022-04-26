Houston mourning death of coach

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The community of Houston is mourning the tragic death of an educator, mentor and coach.
Anquntio Lewis, 28, of Starkville was killed in a crash Monday morning, April 25 in western Clay County.
He taught and coached in the Chickasaw County School District.
School Superintendent John Ellison shared the following statement Monday afternoon.
“Words can not express the broken hearts, sorrow, and tremendous loss that we are feeling at the passing of Coach Anquntio Lewis. Coach Lewis was a first class teacher, coach, mentor, and friend who we will miss dearly. I ask for your thoughts and prayers for Coach Lewis’s family, our students, and our teachers as we go through this extremely difficult time. Counseling will be available to support students throughout today and in the upcoming days. We will all miss Coach Lewis, and we are grateful for the time God allowed Coach Lewis to invest in our schools, community, and in our lives. Thank you Coach.”
Houston High School Principal William Cook said he first met Lewis when the young man was in the sixth grade.
“Great young man, always had a smile on his face, positive attitude, worked hard, always gave 100% in everything that he did,” the principal said.
Lewis worked there for five years.
“He wanted his students to be successful, whether on the field or in the classroom,” Ellison said. “He left a mark on a lot of people that will not be forgotten.”
The superintendent said counselors are available to help students during this difficult time. School leaders are also working on how they’ll honor Lewis in the coming days.