...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1-3 inches
with locally higher amounts.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, with slick roads especially
bridges and overpasses..

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

HOUSTON: Hardee's holds ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate re-opening

  • Updated
  • 0

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A decades-old restaurant in Houston is now open again nearly nine months after a damaging fire swept through the building.

On March 10, 2022, Hardee's held its re-opening ribbon-cutting.

Workers completely renovated the restaurant's kitchen and dining areas.

Owner Rob Schmidt said he's never seen a community come together for a restaurant re-opening quite like they did for his location.

"We are amazingly excited...it took us nearly nine months to get this thing back open and we've been open 72 hours now and I have been doing this for thirty years and I have never seen a community come together and support a restaurant re-opening like this community in Houston, Mississippi supported this one. It's been absolutely amazing," Schmidt said.

Producer/Digital Content Producer

Ethan is from Hamilton, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Hamilton High School and Mississippi State University.

