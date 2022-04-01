Houston Elementary students participated in career expo

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Sometimes an early seed planted in a child's mind can lead to a lifelong occupation.
Students at Houston Elementary School had the opportunity to hear from their upperclassmen about the different career opportunities available to them in the coming years at the Career and Technology Education Center.
The Houston Middle School principal said he hopes some of the students will have their interest sparked and it will start them down the path to a future career.
"We had kids from our upper elementary, lower elementary coming to the middle school each year to be able to see what's out there — the type of careers that are out there, what's offered, what's going to take to get there,” Zane Thomas said. “We start them at a very early age in our district seeing, ‘How can I be productive in my community?’"
Thomas said the annual career expo also benefits older students who demonstrate their learned skills.
