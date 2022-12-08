 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Houston Elementary awarded students for reading achievements

  • Updated
  • 0
Students at Houston Upper Elementary

Celebration party at Houston Upper Elementary in Houston, Mississippi. Photo Date: Dec. 8, 2022.

HOUSTON, Miss. ( WTVA ) - Students in Houston are celebrating reading.

Houston Upper Elementary students held a “Dunking with Doughnuts” event on Thursday.

More than 200 students were awarded doughnuts for improving their reading scores and got to play alongside high school basketball players.

Celebration party at Houston Upper Elementary in Houston, Mississippi. Photo Date: Dec. 8, 2022.

Celebration party at Houston Upper Elementary in Houston, Mississippi. Photo Date: Dec. 8, 2022.

“We know how important reading is because it helps them to build their fluency and this is a great way to motivate them,” librarian Amy Alford said. “So they can build up their comprehension skills too as they read and learn."

School officials said they are planning more exciting events in the near future.

Tags

Recommended for you