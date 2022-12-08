Houston Elementary awarded students for reading achievements

HOUSTON, Miss. ( WTVA ) - Students in Houston are celebrating reading.
Houston Upper Elementary students held a “Dunking with Doughnuts” event on Thursday.
More than 200 students were awarded doughnuts for improving their reading scores and got to play alongside high school basketball players.
“We know how important reading is because it helps them to build their fluency and this is a great way to motivate them,” librarian Amy Alford said. “So they can build up their comprehension skills too as they read and learn."
School officials said they are planning more exciting events in the near future.