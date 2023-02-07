 Skip to main content
Houston Beta Club donates bingo prizes, games, essentials to nursing home

Houston Beta Club donates bingo prizes, games, essentials to nursing home residents. Photo Date: Feb. 7, 2023.

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Junior Beta Club students at Houston Upper Elementary organized a donation drive for local nursing home residents.

Club members brought crafts, socks, toiletries, books, games, puzzles — things that will make their day better.

“They get to do so many projects a year and this is the one they chose that was near and dear to their hearts,” sponsor Amy Alford said. “They wanted to give to the nursing homes and let them know we love them and care about them."

The staff will deliver all the goodie bags this Friday, Feb. 10.

