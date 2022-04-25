 Skip to main content
Houston assistant coach killed in Clay County crash

Anquntio Lewis

Houston High School football coach Anquntio Lewis. Photo Date: Unknown.

PHEBA, Miss. (WTVA) - A 28-year-old died Monday morning, April 25 in a Clay County crash.

The crash happened shortly before 6:00 on State Highway 389, a little north of the Walker Gin Road intersection.

Clay County Coroner Alvin Carter Jr. identified the victim as Anquntio Lewis of Starkville, who was traveling north.

Carter said it appears Lewis drove into a curve, crossed the center line and collided with a southbound SUV.

He died at the scene of the crash. The coroner said Lewis was wearing a seatbelt.

The other driver was taken to the hospital.

Lewis taught and coached with the Chickasaw County School District. 

