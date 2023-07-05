House fire leaves Houston family without a home

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- A house fire in Chickasaw County Friday afternoon left a mother and three children without a home.
The home is just off Highway 8 east of Houston.
Jalen Washington, a senior at Houston high school and running back for the Hilltoppers football team, was at the house with his family when the fire started.
"We just thank God that we made it out," says Washington. "Because within a matter of seconds, it went up in flames."
Jalen says his family lost everything in the fire within minutes. They have been moving from hotel to hotel while look for a new place to stay long-term
This is a link to the GoFundMe for Jalen and the Buchanan family.