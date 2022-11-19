House Democrats request review of local water utilities

U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., speaks to an audience of Jackson, Miss., residents regarding the failing water system in Mississippi's majority-Black capital city, Monday night, Oct. 24, 2022 at a town hall meeting at New Hope Baptist Church, hosted by the NAACP. The Environmental Protection Agency announced last Thursday that it is investigating whether Mississippi state agencies have discriminated against Jackson by refusing to fund water system improvements in the city of 150,000, where about a quarter of the population lives in poverty. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)