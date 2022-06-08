 Skip to main content
Houlka seeks to replace aging fire truck

Houlka Fire Department in Chickasaw County, Mississippi. Photo Date: June 8, 2022.

HOULKA, Miss. (WTVA) - A new fire truck will keep insurance rates lower in one Chickasaw County community, but first they have to get the truck.

Houlka Fire Chief Derek Earp said the town’s current truck is old and needs to be replaced.

He said the town needs to order one before the end of the year or the town’s insurance rating will automatically increase.

Houlka Fire Department in Chickasaw County, Mississippi. Photo Date: June 8, 2022.

Earp said the department can't order the truck until they have the money to pay for it.

So, they are organizing several fundraisers. They hope to announce those plans soon.

