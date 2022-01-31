Hotel Tupelo staff prepares for opening day

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Hotel tupelo will open for business on Tuesday, but sales director Jessica Hollinger said at least half the rooms are already booked for the first night.
“The majority of those reservations are also people who just live here in Tupelo," said Hollinger. "Just as much as our staff is so excited about this property, Tupelo is excited about this property.”
Hollinger said staff wants guests to feel at home from the moment they step out of the elevator and into their rooms.
The hotel even partnered with local businesses so guests can get a full Tupelo experience.
Guests will receive a free tasting of mead from Queen's Reward Meadery upon checking in. K-Cups From Tupelo River Coffee will be placed in every room, as wells as mugs from Midnite Pottery.
Even furry friends will have a local treat at the hotel as Doghouse Pantry will provide treats for pets.
Tupelo river coffee has provided k cups with his actually coffee that’s, roasted and grinded here in tupelo. Unique partnerships with midnight pottery. Doghouse pantry is creating some really cute guitar shaped dog treats.”
The hotel will also offer a restaurant, Jobos.
“Surf-n-Turf cuisine. Really inspired by a surf break in Puerto Rico," said Hollinger. "So a really fun, vibrant atmosphere.”
Jobos opened for a soft opening tonight.