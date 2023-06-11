Hot coals believed to have caused dumpster fire in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Fire investigators believe hot coal was the cause of a dumpster fire in Starkville over the weekend.
Starkville firefighters responded to a call Saturday around 5:30 p.m. in the Cotton District.
When they arrived at the scene, they found a dumpster on fire near an apartment complex.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but fire investigators believe hot coal is to blame, saying it's a common fire starter in the summertime.
Investigators want to warn people to not throw grill coals in the dumpster while they are still hot, or they can cause severe fires like this one.