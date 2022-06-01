Hot car deaths are always a concern when summer-time arrives

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - It only takes a few minutes for car interiors to reach life threatening levels in the summer.
WTVA meteorologist Chelsea Simmons said when a car sits directly in the sun, the inside of it heats up because there's nowhere for the air to go.
"Everybody knows in Mississippi it's hot and humid," Simmons said. "If it's 90 degrees outside — after 10 minutes — it's about 113 degrees inside the vehicle. After half an hour, it's about 127 [degrees], and after an hour it's 137 degrees."
She said darker-colored vehicles can get even hotter.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there is an average of 38 deaths in hot cars per year.
"We haven't seen it this year, but now we're starting to get in the days where it's hitting 90 degrees every day," Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said. "The days are getting hotter, which concerns me that we're going to have it if we don't do something about it."
To reduce the chance of leaving a child or pet in a hot car, some people place their phones or wallets in their back seats. So, they always have to check the back seat.
Quaka also reminds the public to stay hydrated and wear protective gear to block the sun.