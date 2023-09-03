Hostage situation in Grenada ended with suspect dead

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) — A hostage situation Sunday afternoon, Sept. 3 in Grenada ended with the suspect dead.
It began shortly before 4:40 at a Walgreens store on Sunset Drive.
Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said Bradley Hatcher, 39, of Grenada, went into the store with a gun and took at least one hostage.
The standoff ended at approximately 8:20 with Hatcher’s death. Police reported no other injuries.
WTVA 9 News was able to confirm that Hatcher came out of the store and was shot. It’s unclear if he pointed the gun at officers.
WTVA 9 News reporter Chris Nalls spoke with Hatcher’s sister, Ashley Marquez, shortly after the situation ended.
She said her brother suffered from bipolar disorder and PTSD and was dealing with something in his life that he felt threatened by.
She believes her brother just wanted to talk with someone he could trust. That’s why he requested to speak with the FBI, she said.
Marquez said her brother had been to the store sometime earlier and received some type of medication.
She said her brother did not intend to hurt anyone. Ultimately, Marquez believes law enforcement officers murdered her brother.
The store was closed on Monday.