Hosemann wins heated GOP primary for lieutenant governor, Brown wins PSC race

(WTVA) — Delbert Hosemann fended off a challenge from state Sen. Chris McDaniel to claim the GOP nomination in his bid to remain lieutenant governor highlighting Mississippi's 2023 party primaries.
The campaign for the job leading the Mississippi Senate had the two attacking one another on television commercials leading up to Tuesday's primary.
State Rep. Chris Brown defeated Tanner Newman in the Republican primary to become the state's public service commissioner for the northern third of the state.
Brown lost his House district in the latest round of redistricting, but the job to regulate utilities was coming open with Brandon Presley deciding to run for governor.
Most local sheriffs facing a primary challenge either won outright or advanced to a runoff in three weeks with one notable exception.
Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson lost his bid for another four years in office to former Fulton Police Chief Mitch Nabors.
The closest race may have been the GOP primary for Tishomingo County circuit clerk.
Unofficial results show incumbent Josh McNatt lost the GOP primary to Rebacca Oaks by 19 votes.