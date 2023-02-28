Hosemann: Senate working on school funding proposals

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said the Senate is working on a couple of funding proposals for public education, one of which has been a struggle for several years.
He told WTVA 9 News Tuesday that Senate Education Committee Chairman Dennis Debar announced he wants a "significant increase" in K-12 school funding this session through the Mississippi Adequate Education Program.
The Legislature passed the school funding formula in 1997 to make sure all districts rich and poor get a fair share of money to provide an adequate education.
However, lawmakers rarely provide enough money to meet the recommended amount.
The Republican also said senators are working to make sure money does not prevent school districts from switching from a traditional school year schedule to a modified one.
The modified schedule starts the school year earlier, but it provides additional breaks during the year and more time for specialized instruction.
"I'm hopeful that one or both of them will end up reaching the governor's desk," said Hosemann.