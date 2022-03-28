Horse rescue ranch in West Point picking up the pieces from tornado

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - A horse rescue ranch in Clay County is still picking up the pieces after an EF-1 tornado swept through on March 22.
Up until that day, Lynda and Robert Koch had never experienced a tornado.
They are the owners of the Lazy K Farm in West Point.
After building up the property for 10 years, it took just 30 seconds for it to come down, Lynda Koch said.
The storm tossed trailers, obliterated a barn and pulled down fencing.
Nine horses were either in a stable or out in the yard when the storm hit; but miraculously, all nine were unharmed.
Some of the horses have been temporarily moved to other barns across the state.
“God had his hands on our house and on that little barn, and the rest is just material stuff,” Lynda Koch said. “Nobody got killed or injured and it could have easily happened.”
Since that dreadful Tuesday, the couple has been clearing rubble and working to find ways to keep the farm operating.
“If you would have seen it on Monday then on Tuesday, and now, they’re worlds in between,” Robert Koch said of the farm.
Some of the damage is covered by insurance, but some items, like fences, will need to be replaced with money out of their own pockets.