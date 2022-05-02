 Skip to main content
Homicide investigation underway after body found on county road outside of Corinth

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - The Alcorn County Sheriff's Office now says a 22-year-old's body was found on the side of County Road 182 on the weekend of May 1, 2022.

Around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 1, the Alcorn County Sheriff's Office responded to a motorist who called and said they'd discovered a body in the roadway on County Road 182 in the Hopewell community.

The body is now confirmed to be that of 22-year-old Quantavis T. Fernando of Corinth.

Fernando was already deceased when deputies and investigators arrived to respond to the call.

Right now, the case is being treated as a homicide.

Based on an initial investigation, the suspected crime most likely happened between 1:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. that Sunday morning.

If you or someone you know has any supporting information, you're encouraged to call Investigator Caleb Marolt at the Alcorn County Sheriff's Office at 662-286-5521.

