Hometown Tour made first stop in Starkville

  • Updated
  • 0
Starkville mural

Mural in Starkville, Mississippi. Photo Date: Sept. 27, 2022.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - WTVA took its 6 p.m. newscast on the road to Starkville on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

This is part of WTVA's new Hometown Tour series, which will air monthly from September to December.

We interviewed Vice Mayor Roy A. Perkins. Open this link to watch his interview.

We also spoke with Mississippi State University Chief Communications Officer Sid Salter. Open this link to watch his interview.

Finally, we interviewed Main Street Director Paige Watson. Open this link to watch her interview.

We also spent time on the MSU campus learning about the school's famous Edam cheese.

Hometown Tour will next be in the following towns:

  • Fulton - Oct. 25
  • Amory - Nov. 22
  • New Albany - Dec. 20

