Homeless for the Holidays: Tupelo's resources prepare to help people in need this holiday season

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - As we enter the holidays with higher prices on gas and groceries, some people are relying on Tupelo's resources to make ends meet.
"We are 'experiencing homeless' because to say that we 'are homeless right now' kind of sounds so finalized but it's a transitional stage," Mikhala Hubbard said.
She and her daughter, Ahanna, are from Washington D.C. A genealogy test led Hubbard to Mississippi to follow her roots.
"My first experience here was really, heaven sent almost," she said. "We were sleeping in our car and at the time, I had run low on my savings funds."
Someone who saw Hubbard's living situation told her about the Salvation Army (SA). That person also stayed at the local shelter at the time.
"It was fate," she said.
SA Captains Rob and Heather Dolby manage the Salvation Army in Tupelo. They gave Hubbard an opportunity to continue to build her holistic healing and health coaching business. They have also provided her with a place to homeschool Ahanna.
"It's already been a lot happening since we got here," Hubbard said. "We've got amazing support."
From the outside, you may not guess that Hubbard is living in a shelter right now.
However, you may think that someone who is standing at a busy intersection and begging for money is homeless.
Mayor Todd Jordan said that may not be the case.
"A lot of the panhandlers are not from here," he said. "They're just professional panhandlers that come here from other places."
Panhandling is not illegal in Tupelo. Disrupting traffic is illegal.
Jordan said it is easy to spot a professional panhandler based on often they may be at the city's busy intersections.
"If they ask for money and you tell them you're going to give them a sandwich and they don't want it, that's not someone that needs it," he said. "That's a professional panhandler."
Still, not everyone takes advantage of the city's resources.
"I can't speak for everybody, I can only speak for myself," Larry Tutor said. "There are others with children and have more needs than I have."
Tutor has lived in a homeless camp in Tupelo for five months. So far, he has braved the heat. Now, he is braving the cold.
"I'm new to this so I don't even know the resources," he said. "The information is deceptively hard to come by. Like anything else, it starts in the hearts and minds of people in general on both sides."
"I'm looking forward to the end results. I'm also enjoying the ride," Hubbard said.
The Salvation Army, Mississippi United to End Homelessness (MUTEH), All Saints Episcopal Church and other organizations are preparing for the holidays. There are Thanksgiving dinners in the works, Angel Tree and coat drives happening.
Sara Ekiss with MUTEH said one of the best ways to give back this year is by becoming a volunteer or by donating clothes or furniture to these organizations.
WTVA's Daniella Oropeza put together this in-depth look at the homeless situation in Tupelo. These stories are apart of Homeless for the Holidays.