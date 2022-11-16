Homeless for the Holidays: Tupelo's homeless population

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - In this year's count of Tupelo's homeless population, the city experienced a 189% increase.
Capt. Rob Dolby at the Salvation Army is at the front lines.
“I don’t even want to define and say it’s one thing like it’s the pandemic or it’s the economy because there’s a factor of so many things," he said. "I think the bigger picture is that homeless in America has changed significantly in this generation.”
Larry Tutor lives on the streets of Tupelo.
"It's hard to rebuild once you've lost everything,” he said.
Tutor's parents passed away this year, his money fell short for an apartment and his vehicle broke down. Now, he's living in a homeless camp in the woods near the Salvation Army on Carnation Street. Tutor has called this home for about five months.
“You get locked into a lifestyle and it’s hard to break that cycle.”
The camp where Tutor lives is dirty, unsanitary and a health hazard. He said he is struggling to survive and that his options are limited.
“I feel like a lot of times we don’t have a voice,” Tutor said.
There are 93 people who are struggling with homelessness in Tupelo, according to the latest Point In Time (PIT) count. This is a yearly, one-day census of the city's homeless population.
In 2021, the number was 49.
These statistics include both people living on the streets (unsheltered) and those living in local shelters (sheltered).
“I wouldn’t call it a problem, but it is an issue," Mayor Todd Jordan said.
He added that the city does not have a widespread homeless population, but he said he is concerned. He also pointed to the city's resources.
Jordan said there is a difference between helping and enabling.
“We don’t want to enable people where they won’t want to be independent.”
“When people ask about the difference between enabling, I mean first off, the first thing we offer is hope," Dolby said. "Often, when someone has been on the street sometimes for weeks, months, sometimes for years, it’s going to take some time just for that person to get back on their feet.”
Robert Batie once lived on the streets for about two years.
"I feel alone," he said. "You know, I feel abandoned."
Batie is now living in his own home in Verona with help from Mississippi United to End Homelessness (MUTEH).
“I cried for like two days because, you know, I found out I had me a place and I wasn’t going to be out here on these streets," he said. “We are trying to build ourselves back up. You know what I’m saying? We’re not trying to stay like this forever because it ain’t no use.”
WTVA's Daniella Oropeza put together this in-depth look at the homeless situation in Tupelo. These stories are apart of Homeless for the Holidays.