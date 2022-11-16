Homeless for the Holidays: Several resources work to combat Tupelo's homeless

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Point In Time (PIT) count is conducted every year to survey Tupelo's homeless population.
In 2022, that number increased by 189%. This count is taken one day a year and that is usually in January.
The Salvation Army is one of several resources that helps those in need. Right now, organizers are preparing for the annual Thanksgiving feast, Angel Tree and Red Kettle Campaign.
"I thought I was going to be on the side of the street freezing and hopeless," Tim Crews said. "They give me hope and a helping hand."
Crews is from Columbus. He used to drive big rigs for nearly 30 years. His heart problems and high blood pressure sidelined him and forced him off the roads.
That is when Crews lost everything.
He has been living at the Salvation Army in Tupelo for about a year.
"When I first got here, I thought I could only stay three months," Crews said. "Luckily, they let me stay longer."
"Often, when someone has been on the street sometimes for weeks, months, sometimes for years, it's going to take some time just for that person to get back on their feet," Capt. Rob Dolby at the Salvation Army said.
The Salvation Army allows people to stay as long as they need as long as that person is working toward their future.
Crews is one of 54 people reported to be staying at the Salvation Army according to this year's PIT count.
"We would never run a business or a non-profit by looking at the budget one day a year," Dolby said. "So, I wish there was probably...even if it was quarterly, I think that would be a much better gauge."
Mississippi United to End Homelessness (MUTEH) Director Sara Ekiss described the yearly, one day as a look into what our community needs.
"It shows a good snapshot of when it's the coldest of the year," she said. "And to me, that's when the need is most aware."
MUTEH is a non-profit that works with organizations and government agencies like the city of Tupelo to serve and house vulnerable populations across Mississippi.
"We take a literal homeless person off the street, house them in their own apartment and then pay rent while we case manage them to stability," Ekiss said.
"They pulled up," Robert Batie said. "I was sitting out there on the bench and they were like, 'You ready to go home?' I said, 'What do you mean?' And they said, 'Well, we found you a place."
MUTEH provided housing for Batie recently. He will have his place in Verona for two years. He said that is time he does not want to waste. Batie wants to find a job and eventually become a motivational speaker.
"I just want to talk to the community and talk to the homeless," he said. "If I could, you know, I would like to give my time back to the homeless like going to serve food and ringing bells and stuff."
Churches in the All-America City like All Saints Episcopal Church also serve as resources for those in need. The church served more than 1,500 meals in October through its Saints Brew program. The program provides a morning meal five days a week.
As for 2023, experts said if there is an increase in our homeless population according to the PIT count, it should not be as high as it was this year.
"On that one day, I do believe that we'll actually see a reduction of those who are sleeping rough or unsheltered because of the increased access at the Salvation Army," Dolby said.
"It's not just MUTEH's solution to the problem. It's not just the Salvation Army's solution to the problem. It's not just the city or police department," Ekiss said. "It's everyone in this community. We all have to be part of the solution if we truly want to make an impact on decreasing those homeless numbers."
WTVA's Daniella Oropeza put together this in-depth look at the homeless situation in Tupelo. These stories are a part of Homeless for the Holidays.