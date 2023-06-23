Home invasion suspect arrested in Lee County

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A Guntown man is accused of invading two homes in Lee County.
Deputies arrested Michael Starling, 41, on June 19 and charged him with two counts of burglary.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said deputies responded that day to a reported burglary at a home on County Road 1531 in Guntown.
Starling allegedly broke into the home and tried to assault an individual and damage property, according to the sheriff. However, he was not there when deputies arrived.
Deputies found him at a nearby home where he allegedly entered and threatened to hurt two individuals there.