Home Depot donates supplies and funds to Itawamba Crossroads Ranch

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Residents at a north Mississippi ranch are getting a boost this holiday from Home Depot.
On Tuesday, Itawamba Crossroads Ranch accepted over $2,000 worth of supplies as part of the home improvement store's annual "Operation Surprise.”
The ranch provides a home for adults with special-needs.
The donations will help residents learn to wash their own clothes and grow their own garden.
Home Depot also surprised the ranch with a $1,000 check to fund this year's Christmas dinner.