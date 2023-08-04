Holliday's Helping Hands serves homeless with new shelter

ABERDEEN, Miss. - A local group is helping those who need a roof over their head. The Amory tornado left many without a home. But, Holliday's Helping Hands and Serenity Recuperative Care have partnered to build temporary housing for people in need.
They are hoping to serve four families with the space, ideally twelve people. But, project managers say they will fit as many as possible.
The space is newly renovated. The group just finished construction on the building.
It includes a brand new kitchen and living room. There are two separate toilet rooms for privacy and a shower room. The rest of the space will be divided into four individual bedroom areas.
Team members say the building will be fully furnished and ready for residents by the end of September.
Katina Holliday says it is important to her to help people who lost their homes in the tornado.
“Hearing that people are still displaced to this day is like oh my gosh, like what can we do to help temporarily,” Katina Holliday said. “It's an emergency shelter for families, so everyone who is experiencing hardship or doesn't have anywhere to go. This would be a place for them”
“It feels good because on the outside, you're gonna get to sleep on the streets,” Earnest Holliday said. “We can get as many as we can and here to help someone along the way to get back on their feet. Because I know how to feel without nothing. But one thing about God we all have somebody even if we got someone that.”
Call 662-304-5658 to apply or for more information.