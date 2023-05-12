 Skip to main content
Holliday’s Helping Hands teams up with Home Depot to give away to $20,000 in supplies

Holliday's Helping Hands and Home Depot gave away $20,000 worth of supplies like paper towels, toilet paper, and laundry detergent.

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Families in Amory are still working to recover from the March tornado. One local organization teamed up with Home Depot to help those in need. They gave away $20,000 of supplies to people in need.

Supplies buckets presented by Home Depot and Holliday's Helping Hands. Amory, MS

The money filled 500 buckets with cleaning supplies such as paper towels, toilet paper, and laundry detergent. Organizers say their goal is to keep the blessings flowing in Amory.

“It shows me that God is still in the blessing business,” said Dr. L.T. Mabry, “And, it also shows me that there are still people out there that care about people out there that care about people outside of their own community.”

Hundreds of people came out to St. Paul’s Baptist Church to receive supplies and food.

Holliday’s Helping Hands CEO Katina Holliday and brother Ernest grew up in Monroe County. Katina said as soon as she saw the destruction in Amory she had to do something.

“When I rode through the areas it was like this sarrowness and sunkenness,” said Katrina. “Things don’t look the way they used to look. And, until you’re in it…you see things on TV all the time, but when you’re actually in it you can feel it. It’s just a different feeling.”

“We are just so grateful and honored and tears are about to flow that we got to help somebody that really needs it,” said Ernest Holliday.

Dr. Mabry has pastored at St. Paul’s for the last 16 years. He says seeing the community come together gives him hope for the future.

“To see the community hurting is Devastating, but to see them rally together moves out the devastation. It let’s us know that even though we are from different backgrounds, different ethnic groups,” said Dr. Mabry. “We can still work together to help our brother help our sister.”

Katrina Holliday and her team are working to provide free housing to families in need. They are renovating the community hall at Jesus Outreach Ministry to serve up to five local families.

