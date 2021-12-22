You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Holliday Helping Hands holds annual toy giveaway in Aberdeen

  • Updated
  • 0

Over 500 toys were given out at the Royalty Event Center in today.

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The Holliday Helping Hands organization gave out over 500 toys at the Royalty Event Center in Aberdeen today.

Kids picked toys from bicycles, scooters, dolls and more. Most of the toys were donated by community members and other organizations.

Santa was there to take pictures with the children and hot cocoa was served to visitors.

Organizers said know people are still struggling from the pandemic and they want to be a help with the Christmas list this year.

Founder of Holliday Helping Hands, Katina Holliday is from the Aberdeen area and enjoys giving back to her community.

Holliday Helping Hands toy giveaway

Holliday Helping Hands toy giveaway
 
 

Tags

Recommended for you