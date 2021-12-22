Holliday Helping Hands holds annual toy giveaway in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The Holliday Helping Hands organization gave out over 500 toys at the Royalty Event Center in Aberdeen today.
Kids picked toys from bicycles, scooters, dolls and more. Most of the toys were donated by community members and other organizations.
Santa was there to take pictures with the children and hot cocoa was served to visitors.
Organizers said know people are still struggling from the pandemic and they want to be a help with the Christmas list this year.
Founder of Holliday Helping Hands, Katina Holliday is from the Aberdeen area and enjoys giving back to her community.