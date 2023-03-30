 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Holliday Helping Hands help Egypt neighbors recover from tornado

  • Updated
  • 0
Holliday Helping Hands supporting Eqypt Rd. community

Holliday Helping Hands volunteers working to help the Eqypt Road community.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Egypt community members and volunteers are coming together to restore their community that was damaged from Friday night’s tornadoes.

Members of the Holliday’s Helping hands were handing out meals and essential supplies to those left without homes on Eqpt Road. Grilled hamburgers, hot dogs, and chips were on the menu for recovery efforts.

The chief of operations (C.O.O). said they are glad to help those in need.

“We got the opportunity and are able to have the resources to come out here and serve the community for this devastation that happened here,” C.O.O. Charlie Wiseman said. “Looking at it… I’m just happy for us to be able to be here and be able to serve the community.”

Follow this link for other ways to help. 

Tags

News/Sports Reporter

Sami Roebuck is from Spring Hill, Tennessee. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee.

Recommended for you