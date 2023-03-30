Holliday Helping Hands help Egypt neighbors recover from tornado

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Egypt community members and volunteers are coming together to restore their community that was damaged from Friday night’s tornadoes.
Members of the Holliday’s Helping hands were handing out meals and essential supplies to those left without homes on Eqpt Road. Grilled hamburgers, hot dogs, and chips were on the menu for recovery efforts.
The chief of operations (C.O.O). said they are glad to help those in need.
“We got the opportunity and are able to have the resources to come out here and serve the community for this devastation that happened here,” C.O.O. Charlie Wiseman said. “Looking at it… I’m just happy for us to be able to be here and be able to serve the community.”