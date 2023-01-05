Holland family hopes to continue legacy in local politics

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone with the last name Holland has served in politics for five generations in Lee County.
Steve Holland first got elected to the State House of Representatives in 1983. He held that job until losing his reelection bid four years ago.
Now, he's looking to get back into public service.
"I wanted to be supervisor 40 years ago when I ran for the legislature and that didn't open and now it is open," he said.
So Holland is running to become a Lee County supervisor. The seat's coming open because someone he knows quite well is not running for reelection.
His brother Billy Joe Holland said he's approaching his 77th birthday and wants to have time to do stuff for himself.
Billy Joe Holland has been representing District 5 of Lee County since 2000. And it's probably no surprise he's backing his brother for the job.
"He spent 36 years in state legislature,” Billy Joe Holland said. “He knows the government and I think he will make a good supervisor."
"I hope the people stand behind me,” Steve Holland said. “People know me. They know how I operate and they know how I govern, and I will just be true to the people."
A Steve Holland victory would keep the Holland family going in local politics. Their late mom Sadie Holland stepped down as a Lee County justice court judge in 2019, ending her political career that began with her being elected mayor of Nettleton in 1979.