Holiday house fire leaves family of 10 homeless

GRENADA,Miss. (WTVA) - On December 23, the Grenada fire department responded to the call of a house fire. The Cole family of 10 lost their home as a result of the fire. 

Denise Cole, a single mother of 9, said she was celebrating her birthday when she noticed the ceiling falling. She immediately began to gather her children. As she was gathering the last 3 children who were asleep, the ceiling collapsed. 

Delores Cole said,"If the fire department not acted as quickly as they did, there is no telling how many of my babies I would have lost."

The house is considered a total loss.

The family is currently staying in a hotel. Cole said it is hard to find a place that will accommodate her and her 9 children.

To contact Cole, she can be reached at (662) 688-3655. For those in the community that want to make a monetary donation, Cole’s Cash App is $DeloriseCole9

