Historic Tupelo landmark pays tribute to Lisa Marie Presley.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Black ribbons are on display at the Elvis Presley Birthplace as a sign of mourning for the passing Lisa Marie Presley.
The 54-year-old singer died Thursday night at a California hospital following an apparent heart attack.
Earlier this week, visitors at the historic Tupelo landmark were celebrating Elvis Presley’s birthday. Now, they will be greeted with tributes to the only child of the 'King of Rock 'n' Roll.'
Presley herself celebrated her father’s birthday at Graceland - the mansion where Elvis lived.
On Tuesday, Lisa Marie Presley was seen at the Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.
She was there with her mother, Priscilla, as actor Austin Butler won the award for best actor for his dynamic performance in “Elvis.”
The Elvis Presley birthplace expressed its condolences on social media with a post saying “...our deepest sympathy to the Presley family in the loss of Lisa Marie. Our thoughts, prayers and hearts are with you."
She will be laid to rest next to her father and son in the Meditation Garden at Graceland.