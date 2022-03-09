Historic building demolition underway in downtown Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The city of Tupelo is taking down something old to make room for something new.
Workers are tearing down the former Jon D. Shelton building.
On Wednesday, March 9, workers started using a track hoe to bring down the rear of the structure.
The city condemned the building last year after a closer look by the city's building inspector and city engineer.
"It's unfortunate that the building had to come down but the property owner has chosen to save the bricks and refurbish the bricks from the original structure," said Tanner Newman, Director of Development Services. "We hope to continue our clean-up effort and resonation redevelopment effort throughout the city of Tupelo."
The demolition will take a couple of weeks. They did not announce yet what is coming to that site.