Highway 45 may be realigned in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The intersection of Highway 45 and McCullough Boulevard has one accident per week on average.
It's a scary statistic that has convinced the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to consider a solution.
MDOT has introduced a $112 million plan to straighten Highway 45.
According to MDOT research, there are three times as many accidents on this stretch of highway as normal.
The solution is to reconstruct the highway.
MDOT has not approved the project yet but it is on the agenda and is expected to be a high priority for the department.
If the project goes through, it would be a two-year construction.
The map below shows what a possible realignment could look like.