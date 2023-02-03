 Skip to main content
Highway 30 traffic stop leads to felony arrest for Macon man

32-year-old Gabriel Cortez Hill, of Macon, Miss., arrested on January 31, 2023 for felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, along with several other misdemeanors.

(WTVA) - A traffic stop by Narcotic investigator Taylor Walker led to the arrest of convicted felon Gabriel Hill.

Around 5:30 that evening, Walker conducted the traffic stop on Highway 30 East, near the Tishomingo County line on January 31, 2023.

The stop led to the arrest of 32-year-old Gabriel Cortez Hill of Macon, Miss., who is a convicted felon previously convicted of robbery and dog fighting.

Hill had a gun in his possession that was found inside his vehicle during the stop.

He is now charged with several misdemeanors along with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A judge set Hill's bond at $50,000.

Investigator Torie Jumper will present Hill's case to a Prentiss County Grand jury.

