Highway 125 residents in Monroe County urged to update their 911 addresses

BECKER, Miss. (WTVA) - A project in Monroe County has been completed and residents living alongside Highway 125 are affected by it.
Three years ago, the Monroe County Board of Supervisors voted to change portions of Highway 25 to Highway 125 and told residents to update their addresses.
Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson said residents need to make sure the right numbers are posted on homes and mailboxes so first responders know where to go when answering calls.
For those who don't know their new numbers, call the Monroe County EMA office.