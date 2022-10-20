Higher rates impacting homebuyers

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mortgage rates have more than doubled since the beginning of the year.
Rates for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage doubled to nearly 7% for the first time in 20 years, according to one industry report.
That rate means a difference of $850 a month on a typical mortgage payment for a median-priced home compared to a year ago.
Broker associate Will Troxler believes supply chain issues and high home prices are two factors that continue to make homes less affordable for buyers.
"I think with interest rates — where they are currently — it's just some sticker shock,” he said. “The supply chain is still an issue; it's gotten better in some areas, but it's still backlogged in other areas. The biggest thing is pricing, inflation, fuel cost: those things continue to creep up.”
Troxler said the average monthly payment is still higher than if someone bought a home at the peak of the housing market.
If rates drop, homeowners can always refinance.