High speed chase in Columbus ends in crash, serious injuries

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — One man is in the hospital and another is in jail after a high speed chase through part of Columbus.
Law enforcement arrested Tristan Atkinson.
The chase happened Wednesday night. It started along Highway 182 and New Hope Road. Atkinson drove a GMC truck pulling a trailer and lead the chase with state troopers.
The chase ended on 5th Street and Main Street where Atkinson hit a Ford truck. A few roads in the area were closed off for awhile while crews assessed the wreckage.
First responders airlifted the driver of the Ford truck to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo with serious injuries. Law enforcement arrested Atkinson, took him to a hospital to be checked out and then took him to jail.
Atkinson faces charges of felony fleeing as well as other charges for breaking driving laws.
State troopers, Columbus police officers, firefighters and Lowndes County deputies helped with this chase.