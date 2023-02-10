High school students experience real-life medical scenarios

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Itawamba Community College (ICC) hosted a unique recruitment event on Friday to show high school students what it's really like to work in an emergency room.
The event is called Code Blue and Red. Students watched demonstrations that replicated real-life situations, like a car crash victim being rushed to the ER.
"With these scenarios, it's as close to real life as we can create,” Director of Recruiting and Orientation Michael Holloway said. “So there are going to be things that they see today that are very graphic. That is a reality of those jobs, so hopefully they'll see that. They'll either shy away from it or want to jump right in."
Dean of Health Sciences Tonya Vaughn said, "They can go actually into a surgery suite. They can actually go into the back of the ambulance. They can scan an abdomen to see the baby in it."
Approximately 70 students attended the event. This was the event's third year. ICC hopes to expand the program into becoming bi-annually.