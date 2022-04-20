High fuel prices affect Tupelo tree removal business

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - High fuel prices are putting a dent in many business owners' pockets, including the tree removal business,
Michael Thompson operates Rook’s Tree and Stump Services in Tupelo.
He said the recent severe weather has his company driving a lot more to clear trees and remove limbs.
High gas prices are costing him an extra $1,500 a week.
He also said prices are up for equipment and parts are hard to get.
Thompson said he's working to keep his prices the same as before for customers.