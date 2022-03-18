High diesel prices affecting trucking industry

TUPLEO, Miss. (WTVA) - Gas prices are affecting everyone including trucking companies.
Brad Coley said that with rising gas prices it has made their fuel cost go up so fast it has been hard for them to recuperate.
"The rise in gasoline and deiseal has affected us tremendously."
He said that most days it feels like they are spending more than they take in daily.
"It has cost us to go up on all our customer rates and implement fuel surcharges. They have increased over 15-18 cents in one week time."
They do have their own terminal fuel and it is a 12,000 gallon diesel tank.
"To fill this tank up right now is close to $40,000 just to fuel this one tank and we will burn a tank a week."
That's not including what they spend on the road.
They run about 40 tucks. Each truck can burn a tank of diesel every day.