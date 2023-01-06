He's the lieutenant governor of Mississippi and now he wants a second term in office

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Hosemann is filing qualifying paperwork with the state Republican party today so that he can run for Lieutenant Governor.
Hoseman is doing a three day- ten stop tour across the state. So far that has included Jackson, the Gulf Coast, Hattiesburg, Meridian, Columbus, Tupelo, DeSoto County, Greenwood, Natchez, and Brookehaven.
Today he stopped in Tupelo. He tells what plans to do if he is re-elected.
"What we are going to be talking about this year will be education again. We are working on a modified calendar. Um we supported rural health initiatives and we're working with Medicare and Medicaid about getting reimbursements for hospitals even the one in north Mississippi's struggles with their economics of cost of care," Lieutenant Governor of the state of Mississippi Delbert Hosemann.
Hosemann says he cares about making Mississippi an even better place for Mississippians to live.