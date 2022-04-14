Help get Shannon Unified Special Olympic Team to Disney

SHANNON, Miss. (WTVA) -- A group of local athletes have a special opportunity ahead of them, but they need your help. Over in Shannon, the Unified Special Olympics team qualified to go to Disney World to compete in the National Special Olympics games.
A “unified” team includes athletes with and without learning disabilities. I popped over to the home of the red raiders to find how much it would mean for these kids to play on the national stage.
"It’s a dream, I’ve been dreaming of this forever," Korlen Williams said.
Williamsa and Zaquawn Brown, have prepared their whole lives for a shot at a Special Olympics title.
"Basketball is my passion, my dad taught me how to play basketball," Brown said.
And they both get to play with varsity athletes like Devin Hodges and RJ Richardson, who got to show out a little bit in today’s scrimmage, but to them, it’s all about serving their community and giving back.
It’s really just to show my community and to help out with the kids that aren’t as able as we are," Richardson said.
"It helps you grow as a person, it means a lot to us as a community to stick together that we show no differences and just conquer all," Hodges said.
However, in order to conquer all, they need a little help. The Special Olympics provided some of the money needed to get to Orlando, but according to special education teacher Kelly Redd, this is a once in a lifetime experience for all of these kids. They want to provide them with memories that will last a lifetime.
"A lot of our kids have never been out of the state let alone go to Orlando," Redd said. "It’s definitely something not a lot of them have gotten to experience, so we’re just grateful that they’re getting the opportunity."
Let’s get them that money! If you would like to help out, you can send cash or check to Shannon High School or they’re holding a car wash next Saturday at NAPA in Tupelo.
The 2022 Special Olympics USA games will take place from June 4th through the 12th.