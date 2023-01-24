Heavy winds could mean dangerous conditions for truck drivers

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory in effect from 6 pm this evening to 9 am Wednesday.
There will be gusty winds moving from the southeast with 15 to 25 mile per hour with gusts up to 45 miles per hour.
So, truck drivers especially need to be careful.
A highway patrol sergeant and truck driver gave some tips on how drivers can be safe.
"What we basically want folks to know is when there is a wind advisory just to proceed with caution. Uh we can't tell people to stay off the road but if they can we would like for them to. Simply because you know with big semi-trucks if they get blowed over those kind of things is not only a hazard for themselves but everybody out there on the roadways," says Staff Sergeant with Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol Bryan McGee.
McGee wants drivers to be aware on what is going on around them. He says to slow down and make sure that you check your surroundings while driving.
A truck driver gives his insight on how the wind could possibly knock over a truck.
"I'm a trainer and when I like to train people I try to make sure they are safe at all costs, and I tell them that even if you are loaded or empty practically when you're empty the truck is lighter so the wind can easily tip the trailer over by just hitting it and knocking it over," says truck driver Collin Gates
These winds can be dangerous, and we want to make sure everyone is safe.
