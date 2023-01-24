 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Heavy winds could mean dangerous conditions for truck drivers

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory in effect from 6 pm this evening to 9 am Wednesday.

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory in effect from 6 pm this evening to 9 am Wednesday.

There will be gusty winds moving from the southeast with 15 to 25 mile per hour with gusts up to 45 miles per hour.

So, truck drivers especially need to be careful.

A highway patrol sergeant and truck driver gave some tips on how drivers can be safe.

"What we basically want folks to know is when there is a wind advisory just to proceed with caution. Uh we can't tell people to stay off the road but if they can we would like for them to. Simply because you know with big semi-trucks if they get blowed over those kind of things is not only a hazard for themselves but everybody out there on the roadways," says Staff Sergeant with Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol Bryan McGee.

McGee wants drivers to be aware on what is going on around them. He says to slow down and make sure that you check your surroundings while driving.

A truck driver gives his insight on how the wind could possibly knock over a truck.

"I'm a trainer and when I like to train people I try to make sure they are safe at all costs, and I tell them that even if you are loaded or empty practically when you're empty the truck is lighter so the wind can easily tip the trailer over by just hitting it and knocking it over," says truck driver Collin Gates

These winds can be dangerous, and we want to make sure everyone is safe.

Remember you can always keep up with the weather using the WTVA Weather app.

You can download it now for all smartphones and tablets.

Reporter

Avery Hilliard joined WTVA in December 2022. The Memphis native holds degrees from Tennessee Wesleyan University and the University of Mississippi.

