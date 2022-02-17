Heavy wind gusts collapsed a Macon building, trapping two women next-door

MACON, Noxubee County (WTVA) - Heavy rain and wind gusts caused an already deteriorating building to collapse, trapping two women in a Drug Store right beside it.
Around 5:00 p.m. on February 17, 2022, a building on Main Street in Macon collapsed.
The building was already abandoned and considered compromised, but heavy rain and wind gusts caused the building to finally come down as severe weather pushed through the Magnolia state.
The collapse trapped two women inside the City Drug Store just adjacent to where the building came down.
Rescue crews took nearly two hours to rescue the buried store employees from underneath the rubble.
EMA rescue crews along with firefighters had to use hydraulic tools and airbags because of the instability of both buildings after the collapse.
Both victims were taken to the hospital.