Heavy rain closes grass parking lots for MSU football season opener

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi State University will close all grass parking lots for Saturday's football season opener against Southeastern Louisiana because of Friday's heavy rain.
Here are the options for fans who may be affected:
- Those with prepaid parking in the Pace Seed Lot can park in the paved area of the Pace Seed Lab.
- Those who park in Bully Grass can park in the paved areas of the Pace Seed or Sorority parking lots.
Parking can also be bought at the following locations:
- the Wise Center south of Blackjack Road (shuttle service available)
- the Research Park north of Highway 182 (shuttle service available)
- the Zacharias Village parking lot via George Perry Drive and Highway 182
- the Sponsored Parking area off of Wingo Way between Blackjack Road and Lee Boulevard
Those with Lot 28 passes will be allowed to use Bost Drive to unload their tailgate and park in one of the following locations:
- Sorority Parking area
- Lot 26
- Lot 36
- Lot 38
University Vice President Sid Salter said the closure of those grass lots is being done out of an abundance of caution and to protect the campus landscape.
More information can be found at msstate.edu.