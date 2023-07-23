Heat exposure kills a Lowndes County Man

LOWNDES CO. Miss. (WTVA) - Excessive heat inside a home is reported to be the cause of a Lowndes County man's death.
Lowndes County 911 received a call about a man found in his home by family members that believed that he was dead on Friday, July 21, just after 4:00 p.m.
Once Lowndes County Sheriff's Department, BMHGT Ambulance and District 3 VFD arrived, they found a man dead inside of a mobile home.
The Lowndes County Coroner, Greg Merchant, pronounced 72-year-old Larry Lynn dead.
Merchant said after further investigation it was determined that the man had died of heat exposure. The average temperature in the home was more than 104 degrees at the time of the investigation, according to the coroner.
The man, who lived next door to family members who helped take care of him told law enforcement that Lynn did not use the air conditioner or fans in the home.
Lynn's death has been ruled accidental.
This is the first heat related death in the county this year.