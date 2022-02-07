Hearing impaired couple receives reliable, high-speed internet for the first time

ADATON, Miss. (WTVA) - 4-County Electric Power Association gifted, quite possibly, its most deserving customers their Fastnet service, giving them the ability to communicate effectively.
Kelly and Lori Reed live in Adaton, a community just outside of Starkville.
They’re both deaf and Lori is partially blind, which according to them, makes them dependent on technology to communicate with friends and family.
And it goes without saying that these two were very excited to finally have this sort of access to internet service.
The Reeds are the first family to receive high-speed internet from 4-County in Adaton.
4-County CEO Brian Clark said he hopes to continue to bring the same happiness to more customers.