 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Health experts want to make the Covid-19 shot an annual vaccine

  • 0
Covid-19 boosters could prevent about 90,000 US deaths this winter, but only if more people get them, analysis suggests

Covid-19 boosters could prevent about 90,000 US deaths this winter, but only if more people get them, analysis suggests. Jatniel Hernandez is pictured filling syringes with COVID-19 vaccine booster shots at a clinic in San Rafael, California.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/FILE

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is looking to simplify the covid-19 vaccine process.

The FDA said it wants Covid shots to given out just like flu vaccine.

One doctor shared his thoughts on how the community may react.

"Similar to the annual flu shot the Covid-19 vaccine may be joining the annual appearance. Which means there will only be one shot per year. The FDA is proposing the possibility which means people will not have to worry about getting all those doses throughout the year," says Northeast Mississippi Coalition Against Covid-19 member Dr. Vernon Rayford.

Dr. Rayford wants to know how the committee will move forward with the proposal.

"I look forward to really seeing what the committee ultimately decides and more importantly to see what kind of research or information that they've used to make that decision. "

The FDA hopes to soon see which strain they want to use for the annual shot.

Tags

Reporter

Avery Hilliard joined WTVA in December 2022. The Memphis native holds degrees from Tennessee Wesleyan University and the University of Mississippi.

Recommended for you