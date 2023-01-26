Health experts want to make the Covid-19 shot an annual vaccine

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is looking to simplify the covid-19 vaccine process.
The FDA said it wants Covid shots to given out just like flu vaccine.
One doctor shared his thoughts on how the community may react.
"Similar to the annual flu shot the Covid-19 vaccine may be joining the annual appearance. Which means there will only be one shot per year. The FDA is proposing the possibility which means people will not have to worry about getting all those doses throughout the year," says Northeast Mississippi Coalition Against Covid-19 member Dr. Vernon Rayford.
Dr. Rayford wants to know how the committee will move forward with the proposal.
"I look forward to really seeing what the committee ultimately decides and more importantly to see what kind of research or information that they've used to make that decision. "
The FDA hopes to soon see which strain they want to use for the annual shot.