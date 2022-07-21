 Skip to main content
Health care fair held Wednesday in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Nine vendors participated in a health care fair Wednesday in Aberdeen.

They provided wellness information and free screenings at the High Street Community Center.

With COVID-19 numbers rising, organizer Christine Holiday wants senior citizens to stay informed.

"We've all had our boosters and we are extremely careful," she said.

The Mississippi State Department of Health announced 1,415 new COVID cases and three deaths on Monday, July 18.

The Omicron variant is the reason behind the summer surge.

Baptist Memorial DME technician Eddie Hester said people need to understand the risks.

"We want to continue to do the safe things and those things and protocols that the system has called for us to do, and we need to continue to do that."

With school coming up, parents are being reminded to keep up with their children’s vaccinations.

Also, children should be screened for hearing and eyesight before heading back to the classroom.

